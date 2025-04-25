Dubai: In an industry first for the region, Seatrade Maritime – organiser of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East – has coordinated 15 industry associations to bring curated content to three stages of the 3-day conference and exhibition.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure (MOEI) in strategic partnership with DP World and as part of UAE Maritime Week, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 6-8th May. All conference content is free for attendees upon registration.

The fifteen official Supporting Organisations include: Abu Dhabi Maritime Hub; Dubai Shipping Agents Association (DSAA); Emirates Shipping Association (ESA); Emirates Maritime Legal Association (EMLA); International Bunkering Association (IBIA); ICS Middle East; IMarEST UAE; IMPA Save; The Ship Suppliers Association Dubai (ISSA); Mission to Seafarers; National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL); The Nautical Institute; UAE Blue Pass; UAE Harbour Masters Association; and WISTA UAE.

Between them, they will be hosting a carefully curated mix of thought leadership conference sessions, panel discussions and in-depth technical workshops fronted by members and covering all aspects of maritime. This includes digitalisation, energy transition, sustainability, engine room operations, bunkering and alternative fuels, port safety, workforce diversity, ship finance and freight rates, innovation in trading and seafarer welfare.

Emma Howell, Content Director at Seatrade Maritime, part of Informa Markets said: “The maritime cluster in the UAE is a key driver of sustained economic growth in the GCC region and the leading trade associations have a vital role to play in its continued development.

“We took the decision this year to give the region’s top maritime trade associations greater input into developing our conference programme, and are thrilled with the response. This approach has enabled us to offer a unique snapshot of the whole industry in one place and collectively discuss the most pressing issues in an open forum.”

All attendees must pre-register to attend the venue and conference sessions via the Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East show website.

