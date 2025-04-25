Specialised diploma aims to build a more efficient and sustainable healthcare future

Al Ketbi: Preparing adaptable health leaders is a priority for Dubai’s future vision

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ESCP Business School – one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious business schools – during Dubai AI Week, to develop and implement a specialised training programme for its healthcare leadership, focused on strategic applications of artificial intelligence (AI).

The training programme, designed in collaboration with international experts in AI, cybersecurity, and data strategy, will target 30 executives and department heads from DHA. Upon successful completion, participants will receive an internationally accredited diploma from ESCP Business School in Paris.

Six-week programme to equip healthcare leaders with AI capabilities

The six-week initiative aims to enable participants to implement AI technologies by equipping them with specialised knowledge, future-focused insights, and practical tools that support strategic decision-making and enhance their ability to apply data-driven approaches.

The programme is designed to enhance efficiency, innovation, and sustainable performance through the strategic adoption of AI technologies. It also aims to bolster the Authority’s readiness to keep pace with rapid global developments.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating that it reflects the Authority’s commitment to cultivating advanced leadership capable of understanding and harnessing AI technologies across all aspects of the healthcare sector. This, he said, will contribute to greater operational efficiency and innovation in alignment with national priorities and Dubai’s future-oriented vision.

Al Ketbi noted that the programme is part of the DHA’s ongoing efforts to upskill its leadership, enabling data-driven strategic decision-making and the adoption of smart technologies that reinforce Dubai’s global competitiveness in digital health.

He added: “This partnership with ESCP Business School—established in 1819 as the world’s first business school—demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to embracing global best practices and fostering an interactive learning environment that mirrors future transformations. It also responds to the accelerating advancements in AI adoption across sectors, including healthcare.”

“This collaboration represents an advanced model of synergy between global academic expertise and forward-looking government strategies,” Al Ketbi said. “It will further enhance the healthcare system’s preparedness in Dubai to navigate technological shifts, and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global hub for health innovation and AI applications.”

Cédric Denis-Remis, representative of ESCP Business School, stated that the partnership with the Dubai Health Authority to deliver this training programme reflects the Authority’s dedication to developing its workforce in line with the highest international standards in leadership and digital transformation.

He explained that the programme has been specifically designed to keep pace with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, offering participants a unique educational experience that blends theoretical knowledge with hands-on application. Denis-Remis expressed confidence in the programme’s positive impact in empowering healthcare leaders and strengthening their role in applying AI to build a more efficient and sustainable healthcare future.