Dubai-based 7awi Media Group has named Amjad Fakhoury as the new Country Head for its operations in Saudi Arabia to lead the company’s strategic expansion, according to a press release.

The new appointment of Fakhoury aims to drive market growth and enhance 7awi’s presence in the Middle East region.

CEO of 7awi, Anas Abbar, said: “Amjad’s leadership and strategic vision make him the perfect fit to lead our operations in Saudi Arabia.”

Abbar added: “His ability to drive growth, optimize operations, and build strong partnership aligns perfectly with our vision for expansion in the kingdom and beyond.”

From his part, Fakhouri said: “As the Kingdom has evolved, so has communications. We have witnessed a significant shift in our clients’ approach to media Needs and Exposure, with a strong preference for genuine Media Support.”

Fakhouri noted: “7awi is already regarded as a trusted partner as one of the biggest Arabic digital publishers in the region, creative agency and a sold partner for development and strategic communications by numerous international, regional and local clients.”

He concluded: “In light of this reputation, it is imperative that we actively guide our clients towards our comprehensive services, which surpass those of our competitors in the region. Our expansion plans in the Kingdom include reaching several cities by 2026, supported by a dedicated team committed to serving our clients.”

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher