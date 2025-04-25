Dubai, UAE: Energy logistics titan, the Tristar Group, launched its 2024 Sustainability Report at the opening of the UAE Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD), India. The annual report, now in its 13th edition, was ratified by dignitaries from India and UAE in attendance at the prestigious event, currently underway in Dubai.

The theme of the four-day event, ‘Boards in a Rapidly Changing World: Innovative Strategies for Resilience and Sustainability’, served as a fitting backdrop for the launch of Tristar’s Sustainability Report with the theme, Creating Value with Sustainable Investments.

“It is the dynamic interplay of corporate ethos and collaborative engagement that propels sustainability,” explains Eugene Mayne, Tristar’s Founder and Group CEO. “It is also about long-term viability not short-term victories, and our efforts are underpinned by multiple factors: technology, social equity, climate resilience, value creation, and like-minded partnerships.”

“On a futuristic note, we are investing heavily in scaling up gas, hydrogen and cryogenics logistics to solidify our frontrunning position in sustainable transportation,” he added.

The hefty report highlights the Group’s wide-ranging ESG projects and activities across five business verticals, and operations spanning more than 30 countries. The measurable and comparative results have been audited and adhere to various global frameworks like the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) and GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards.

The opening day of the annual IOD convention was held on April 22 to coincide with Earth Day, and this year’s theme, Our Power. Our Planet, was a reminder of the urgency of adopting sustainable business practices. As keynote speaker at the event, Mayne reiterated his message to the delegates: “The way we operate business and industry needs to shift – from doing less harm, towards doing more good.”

Joining him on stage were (from left to right) Nehal Vora - MD and CEO of Central Depository Services Ltd, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi - Vice Chairman of Institute of Directors, India, Lt. Gen. Surinder Nath - President of Institute of Directors, India, Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh - Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Economy, Mr. Mayne, and Campbell Wilson - CEO and MD of Air India.