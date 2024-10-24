Dubai, UAE - The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) is participating in the Dubai HeliShow 2024, the only dedicated event in the Middle East for helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology and operations. The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President & Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, will take place from October 22 to 24 at Skydive Dubai.

The latest data released by the DCAA indicates that the percentage increase in helicopter landing pads in Dubai reached 25% by the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2023. This reflects significant growth in infrastructure to support the city's increasing aviation needs.

As a partner and supporter of this prominent event, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority will showcase its key services related to landing field approvals for sports and recreational aircraft, commercial and non-commercial aircraft, and approval of heliports for commercial, non-commercial, and emergency use. This effort aims to enhance safety standards, improve operational efficiency, and build confidence among investors and operators in the emirate.

H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of DCAA, said, “Our presence at the Dubai HeliShow 2024 underscores our commitment to offering advanced aviation solutions, specifically in the area of landing field approvals. We continuously seek to support the sector's growth and enhance Dubai’s status as a key player in air transport by providing services that adhere to the highest standards and practices."

He added: “The future of eVTOL aircraft has become a reality with the changes in the aviation industry in recent years. While traditional aircraft remain important, the need for new urban mobility options through electric aircraft is growing. Vertical aircraft are already used in fields such as oil and gas, medical services, and infrastructure. Now, we are entering a new era with eVTOL, providing great opportunities to better serve our communities. We see eVTOL as a key part of urban mobility, aligning with the vision of the Dubai government, which focuses on innovation and sustainability to make Dubai a leading smart city.”

The DCAA's participation comes within the context of Dubai's future vision, which aims to enhance its position as a global aviation hub, in line with the emirate's strategy to improve aviation infrastructure and elevate aviation services. It also seeks to achieve a balance between technological advancement and providing integrated solutions that ensure the highest standards of safety and quality.