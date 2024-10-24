Kuwait City, Kuwait: The American Chamber of Commerce Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) celebrated its 39th Annual Gala and Excellence Awards on October 22nd, bringing together distinguished guests, esteemed members, and industry leaders for an evening of recognition, networking, and celebration. The event, held at the Hyatt Regency Al Kout, was done through the support of - Diamond Sponsor, Kuwait & Gulf Link (KGL), Platinum Sponsor, Kuwait Resources House (KRH), Silver Sponsor, Saudi Arabian Chevron, Travel and Tourism Partner, IFA International Travel & Tourism, and Airline Partner, Turkish Airlines.

The evening opened with welcoming remarks from Ola Saab, Chair of the Events Committee at AmCham Kuwait, who extended a warm welcome to VIPs, government officials, diplomats, and members. Among the honored guests were the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy, the Belgian Ambassador, the Vietnamese Ambassador, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Electricity and Water, CITRA, and the Ministry of Health.

"The Annual Gala not only commemorates the founding of our Chamber but also celebrates the many accomplishments we’ve achieved together over the past year," said Saab. "This evening, we honor the individuals and companies who have contributed to our continued success, making AmCham Kuwait what it is today."

Following the national anthems of Kuwait and the United States, AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman of the Board, Pete Swift, took the stage to highlight the organization’s evolution and achievements. Swift emphasized the importance of collaboration between the U.S. and Kuwait in fostering economic diversification and advancing Kuwait's Vision 2035. He acknowledged the pivotal role that Kuwaiti government entities and private sector partners have played in driving AmCham's initiatives forward.

"As we celebrate 39 years, we reflect on both the challenges and the successes that have brought us here," Swift remarked. "Our partnerships with U.S. military partners, local business councils, and key focus groups have led to impactful initiatives, such as our first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Summit and our continued work in the ICT sector."

Throughout the evening, AmCham Kuwait recognized its corporate partners and sponsors who have been instrumental in the organization’s success. Kuwait & Gulf Link (KGL), a Champion and Diamond Sponsor, was honored for their unwavering support, along with other key sponsors including Kuwait Resources House and Saudi Arabian Chevron, IFA International Travel and Tourism and Turkish Airlines who were celebrated for their contributions.

The Excellence Awards portion of the evening honored individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the chamber’s mission. Awardees included standout focus group chairs, most engaged members, and corporate social responsibility partners. Awardees for each category are listed below for 2024:

Corporate Social Responsibility Partners: Gulf Insurance Group (GIG)

Kuwait and Gulf Link (KGL)

Kuwait Resources House (KRH) Most Active Focus Group Chairs: Dr. Arezou Harraf (Chair of the Women in Business Focus Group)

Mohamed Najia (Chair of the Hospitality, Travel, and Tourism Focus Group)

Omar Ben Naji (Co-Chair of the Disabilities Focus Group)

Ebrahim Al Kandari (Co-Chair of the Disabilities Focus Group)

Talal Al Wazzan (Chair of the Food and Beverage / FMCG Focus Group) Most Active New Focus Group Chairs: Ahmad Bastaki (Chair of the Banking and Finance Focus Group)

Douglas Hurst (Chair of the Defense, Safety, and Security Focus Group)

Lama Chalhoub (Chair of the Healthcare Focus Group) Most Supportive Raffle Sponsors: Easa Husain Al Yousifi and Sons

Seleo - Gulf Cryo

Union Trading Company Most Supportive Travel and Tourism Partner: IFA International Travel and Tourism Most Engaged Member Awards: Ahmad Bastaki

Dr. Arezou Harraf

Louise Bray Al Hamad

Rt. Gen Musaed Al Hawli

Ola Saab

Omar Ben Naji

Talal Al Wazzan Most Active and Supportive Volunteers: Debra Clark

Marci Siler Diplomatic Partners: U.S. Commercial Services, U.S. Embassy

Office of Military Cooperation Kuwait (OMCK), U.S. Embassy

Public Affairs Section, U.S. Embassy Business Council Partners: British Business Forum

Canadians in Kuwait

Indian Business & Professional Council

German Business Council Kuwait

Lebanese Business Council Kuwait

Portuguese Business Council Kuwait Champions of AmCham Kuwait for 2024: Saudi Arabian Chevron (newest Champion)

Lockheed Martin

KGL Holding

Kuwait Resources House

The Gala concluded with an exciting raffle draw, featuring a variety of prizes generously provided by AmCham members. The first prize vouchers from Best Al Yousifi, followed by two dining vouchers from our Chairman’s Club Member, Crowne Plaza Hotel, offering a complimentary lunch or dinner at Shabestan and Al Ahmadi restaurants for two. Empress Catering awarded three winners with vouchers for their catering services, while Hampton Inn provided three breakfast-for-two vouchers. Hyatt Regency Al Kout, the evening’s host, contributed two types of prizes: two vouchers with 20,000 bonus points each, redeemable at any Hyatt around the world, and two vouchers for themed nights for two. A gift voucher from Jack Wills, The House Stores, was also up for grabs, with all attendees receiving a 20% discount voucher as well. Additional prizes included hampers from Nagwa, a free pair of shoes from New Balance, luxurious spa service vouchers from Geneve Beauty, two soda makers from SELEO (Gulf Cryo), five 25 KD cards from Sultan Center, an air fryer and blender from UTC, and a perfume gift set from Victoria's Secret. The grand prizes included an economy ticket to the USA from Turkish Airlines and the final prize: an economy ticket to the USA or Canada, courtesy of AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman’s Club Member, IFA Travel & Tourism.

As the event drew to a close, Doug Hurst, Vice Chair of the Events Committee, reflected on AmCham Kuwait’s journey from its humble beginnings in 1985 to its current role as a key player in strengthening U.S.-Kuwait relations through business. "We are proud of what we’ve achieved together over the past 39 years and look forward to many more milestones to come," said Hurst.

The 39th Annual Gala and Excellence Awards not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for future collaboration and growth within the U.S.-Kuwait business community.

About AmCham Kuwait

The American Business Council – AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985. Composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs—both American and Kuwaiti—AmCham Kuwait advocates for American business interests in the State of Kuwait.

For more information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.