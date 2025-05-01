The hotels segment has grown 12% year-on-year, with all international global hotel chains present at ATM 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the leading global event for the travel and tourism sector, has welcomed more than 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries, representing a 16% increase on last year’s edition. The event has showcased over 2,800 exhibiting companies, with 19% from the Middle East and 81% from the rest of the world.

Organised by RX Global, ATM 2025 was based on the theme of "Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity," exploring how the future of tourism will be shaped by connectivity across borders, industries and communities. The theme was a central element throughout the event, which ran from 28 April to 1 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the exhibition and received an overview of this year’s key themes and innovations.

Throughout the course of the four-day event, several prominent dignitaries and VIPs attended ATM 2025, including His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, who officially inaugurated the event, while His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, explored the show floor and was presented with highlights of the 2025 edition.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “My colleagues at RX Global and I are proud to have welcomed a vibrant and engaged community of travel professionals to ATM 2025. This year's theme has resonated strongly throughout the show floor, emphasising how collaboration across borders and sectors creates new opportunities for inclusive and resilient tourism growth. The outstanding turnout and record-breaking number of exhibitors are clear indicators of ATM's crucial role in shaping the future of global tourism and connectivity.”

Growth has been observed across all show verticals, with regional year-on-year increases in the following areas: the Middle East (19%), Asia (20%), Europe (17%), and Africa (21%). Notably, Asia is the fastest-growing region at ATM 2025, with exhibitor participation rising an impressive 20% year-on-year. This growth has been fueled by enhanced regional connectivity and strengthened relationships with international markets.

Outside of the UAE and wider GCC markets, the top ten registered international markets for ATM 2025 are as follows: India (6%), Türkiye (3.2%), United Kingdom (3%), Egypt (3%), United States (2%), China (1.5%), Sri Lanka (1%), Spain (1%), Maldives (1%) and Pakistan (1%).

ATM Travel Tech has grown by over 26% this year, reflecting the sector's increasing integration with technology. A newly launched Start-Up and Innovation Zone showcased 21 groundbreaking companies redefining travel and an immersive VR experience for visitors to explore transformative solutions in the industry.

The hotel segment at ATM 2025 has experienced a 12% year-on-year growth, with all major international hotel chains represented, while the ATM Conference featured over 70 sessions and showcased insights from more than 200 esteemed speakers on the Global Stage, Future Stage, and the new Business Events Stage, which is part of IBTM@ATM.

The IBTM@ATM event was officially launched, a dedicated zone for business event professionals. It featured insights from prominent organisations such as the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), and the World Energy Council, along with contributions from tourism and event industry leaders from around the globe.

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. With over 48,000 attendees and more than 35,000 visitors, including over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries during last year's show, ATM remains a pivotal gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week.

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes the all-New Business Events @ATM focusing on MICE, Start-Up Competition, influencers’ events, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. It also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

