PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and DMARC management solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in GISEC 2025 from May 6–8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.

You can find PowerDMARC at booth SP107, where their team will be showcasing how they are transforming email security for organizations across the Middle East and Africa. PowerDMARC will demonstrate its advanced solutions for protecting domains against phishing, spoofing, and impersonation attacks, empowering managed security service providers (MSSPs) and enterprises to enhance their cybersecurity posture.

GISEC 2025 brings together over 25,000 information security professionals, global industry leaders, government officials, and technology innovators from more than 160 countries. PowerDMARC joins this dynamic ecosystem to highlight the critical role of DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT in improving email deliverability, strengthening domain security, and building digital trust for organizations of all sizes.

“Our mission is to equip organizations and partners across the Middle East and Africa with robust, user-friendly email authentication solutions that address today’s most pressing cyber threats,” said Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager (MEA) at PowerDMARC. “GISEC provides an exceptional platform to engage with cybersecurity leaders, share knowledge, and work together toward a more secure digital future.”

Schedule a meeting in advance with the PowerDMARC team, or visit https://powerdmarc.com for more information.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain names, brands, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting and AI-powered threat intelligence. Supporting over 10,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, PowerDMARC is trusted by Fortune 100 companies, governments, and MSSPs worldwide.

The PowerDMARC platform is MSP/MSSP-ready, offering multi-tenancy, whitelabel capabilities, and compliance with SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR standards.

