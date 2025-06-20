AMMAN — The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on Thursday said that it had approved Jordan’s National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2025–2028.

The strategy serves as a “comprehensive” national plan aimed at supporting the Kingdom’s efforts, through the centre, to build an effective national cybersecurity framework, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The centre said it would work in partnership with relevant national institutions to develop the strategy’s executive programme and oversee the implementation of related programmes and activities, based on “clear” timelines and performance indicators.

The strategy outlines the Kingdom’s vision to establish a secure, resilient, and trusted Jordanian cyberspace, built on national capabilities and contributing to economic growth and prosperity.

It also seeks to achieve this vision through four main strategic objectives and 14 sub-goals, with “clear” priorities that encompass programmes, projects, and initiatives designed to deliver on these objectives.

The strategy also aims to position Jordan as a “leading” regional hub for cybersecurity, while ensuring a safe digital environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, attracts global cybersecurity investment, and supports the Kingdom's economic modernisation and digital transformation goals.

