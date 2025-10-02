AMMAN – HRH Crown Prince Hussein reviewed Jordan’s National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2025–2028 during a visit on Wednesday to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The National Cybersecurity Strategy includes four main strategic objectives: fostering a secure digital environment, effective governance of services, strengthening national cyber capabilities, and encouraging cooperation and partnerships, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the visit, His Royal Highness met with National Cybersecurity Council Chairman Ihab Hinnawi and council members, and National Cyber Security Centre Chairman Mohammad Al Smadi.

The Crown Prince emphasised the importance of developing the capabilities and skills of those working in the cybersecurity field, raising awareness among citizens, and providing a secure and resilient digital environment for the Kingdom’s public and private institutions, particularly in vital sectors such as water, energy, and health.

His Royal Highness was accompanied on the visit by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.

