AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the C8 2025 Conference and Exhibition on Cybersecurity Advancement, Innovation, and Technology will be held on 18 November at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre, Dead Sea.

The event is set to attract thought leaders, experts, and specialists in cybersecurity and emerging technologies from across the region, according to a National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) statement.

The conference aims to position Jordan as a regional hub for cybersecurity, keeping pace with rapid technological advancements while enhancing national capabilities in the sector.

A distinguished assembly of decision-makers and technology experts will convene to discuss the latest global trends, showcase innovative solutions, and explore developments in advanced digital technologies and cybersecurity, the statement said.

Organised by the NCSC, the Jordanian Design and Development Bureau (JODDB), and SOFEX Jordan, the event will feature a range of activities, including the “Dot Cyber” Cybersecurity Summit, the “Armython” cybersecurity competition for armed forces and security agencies, the AI in Defence and Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition, as well as simulation sessions and a live hacking challenge.

The patronage of HRH Crown Prince Hussein underscores the commitment of His Majesty King Abdullah and the Crown Prince to advancing national technology and cybersecurity initiatives, while reinforcing Jordan’s role as a key regional hub in this vital sector, the statement said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

