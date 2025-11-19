AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Tuesday attended the launch of the Cybersecurity Advancements, Innovations and Technology (C8 2025) conference and exhibition being held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.

In his speech at the opening, National Cyber Security Centre Chairman Mohammad Al Smadi spoke about the importance of the conference in bringing minds and expertise from around the world together to shape a more secure and sustainable future in the digital sphere, according to a Royal Court statement.

He highlighted the event’s strategic role toward unifying national efforts and strengthening partnerships with leading countries and institutions, noting how the conference embodies Jordan’s vision of becoming a regional hub in the field of cybersecurity, a fundamental pillar of the digital economy.

The three-day event is organised by the National Cyber Security Centre, the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB), and the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX).

C8 provides a platform to discuss the latest developments in the cybersecurity sector, ways to enhance strategic dialogue to drive innovation, and mechanisms for international cooperation to address the growing challenges in the digital space. Participants include leaders in the global technology sector, cybersecurity experts, technology innovation pioneers, and decision-makers, the statement said.

The Crown Prince was briefed on the proceedings of the third edition of the Armython International Competition, taking place on the sidelines of conference with the aim of testing advanced digital defence capabilities in a high-level competitive environment and developing practical skills to counter growing cyber threats. Thirty-seven teams from 28 countries are participating, with two countries participating as observers.

His Royal Highness was also briefed on the progress of the ethical hacking competition, in which more than 30 specialists are participating.

The Crown Prince toured an exhibition on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in defence technology, which features leading global and local companies in the field, as well as start-ups and projects by students at Jordanian universities.

C8 2025 features a series of panel discussions and specialised debates on topics such as cyber warfare, data sovereignty, smart defence structures, and practical solutions to the complex challenges facing the digital world.

C8 will include a ‘cyber drill’ exercise aimed at testing the readiness of cyber incident response teams, and improving coordination and integration among them in the event of real cyberattacks.

The launch was attended by HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, president of the Royal Scientific Society and chair of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, HH Prince Mired bin Raad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and a number of officials.

