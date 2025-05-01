In an exclusive fireside chat on the Global Stage at ATM, Paul Griffiths, CEO Dubai Airports, provided an update on passenger numbers and outlined how innovations such as AI are transforming the airport experience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sea and air travel have been under the spotlight at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this week as the event welcomed international leaders from the aviation and cruise industries. Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, shared updates on the latest passenger numbers as well as his fascinating perspective on the future of aviation and the airport experience. Meanwhile, a panel of experts gathered to discuss the progress made in establishing the Arabian Gulf as a premier global cruise destination.

Dubai Airports is poised for another record-breaking year following a strong start to 2025, with January alone seeing 8.5 million passengers and projections pointing to 96 million by the end of the year. During the fireside chat, Griffiths highlighted the continued strength of key markets such as India, Saudi Arabia, the UK and the USA, underscoring Dubai’s position as a vital global hub.

Driving this growth is Dubai Airports’ commitment to innovation, with a focus on seamless, technology-driven passenger experiences, including facial recognition and AI. Griffiths also offered insights into the customer-first design strategy behind Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which comprises eight smaller concourses to minimise transit times and maximise comfort for travellers.

Speaking on ATM’s Global Stage, Griffiths said: “In the future, customer preferences are not going to be driven just by price and the product on board an aircraft, but the convenience and quality of the customer experience on the ground at airports. There is no other place for Dubai Airports to aim for than number one.”

According to statistics outlined by Tourism Economics (An Oxford Economics Company) during the cruise industry panel discussion, between 2019 and 2024, global deployment in the industry increased by 25%, with a further 5% expansion achieved in 2025 so far. The Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific lead in terms of cruise deployment, and in the Middle East, the average number of cruise days spent in the region has increased by an impressive 125%.

When asked to outline key source markets for MSC Cruises, Angelo Capurro- Executive Director, MSC Group’s Cruise Division said: “Last year, we welcomed a record 150 different nationalities and saw a particular increase in passengers coming from central Asia, driven by increased connectivity and better access to visas, combined with the appeal of the Middle East as a travel destination.”

The panel highlighted the Middle East’s emergence as a global cruise destination, driven by infrastructure investments, regional collaboration and a growing appetite for cultural and immersive travel experiences. The launch of Aroya Cruises, Saudi Arabia’s first luxury cruise line, was also a key topic, as well as the role of the Cruise Alliance in fostering regional collaboration and enhancing passenger experiences.

The Global Stage at ATM is home to the highest level of expertise, featuring C-Suite executives, ministerial leaders, and global influencers, featuring a dynamic mix of panel discussions, interviews, and presentations, all curated to inspire, educate and provide actionable takeaways.

Today, on the final day of ATM, the Global Stage hosted a dedicated market insights session on the Asia Pacific Region and spotlighted India's next Gen Traveller amidst the rapid rise of the country’s tourism market.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director for the Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “This week at ATM, we’ve had the privilege of hosting some of the most influential leaders and visionaries in global tourism. Through our conference sessions, we’ve seen dynamic discussions on the future of travel, hospitality, sustainability, innovation, and new market opportunities, highlighting the pivotal role this event plays in shaping the industry’s direction.”

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/

-Ends-

For more information, log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. With over 48,000 attendees and more than 35,000 visitors, including over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries during last year's show, ATM remains a pivotal gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

ATM takes place from 28 April to 1 May 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes the all-New Business Events @ATM focusing on MICE, Start-Up Competition, influencers’ events, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. It also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.



About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are:

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next event: 5 to 7 November 2024 at ExCel London.

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: 14 to 16 April 2025 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil.

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 9 to 11 April 2025 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network