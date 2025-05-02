AJMAN - Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Jorge Rafael Archila Ruiz, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE, to discuss prospects for economic cooperation, enhance bilateral trade, and explore investment opportunities in key sectors including tourism, agriculture, industry, education, health, and trade.

At the meeting, Al Muwaiji praised the strong UAE-Guatemala relations, emphasising Ajman’s commitment to enhancing trade and investment cooperation with Guatemala, particularly in the key sectors of agriculture, industry, and tourism, which are prominent sectors in the Republic of Guatemala.

He highlighted that the meeting presented a valuable opportunity to initiate a new phase of cooperation, leverage the strengths and resources of both countries and explore new areas of collaboration between Ajman and Guatemala that would benefit both parties and foster positive international partnerships.

The meeting highlighted the advantages of Ajman’s business environment, including its free zone, logistics capabilities, and advanced infrastructure, as well as government efforts to provide smart services that support investment attraction.

Al Muwaiji invited investors from Guatemala to visit Ajman and explore opportunities for collaboration, emphasising the importance of joint forums between business leaders to strengthen economic ties.

Ambassador Ruiz, in turn, highlighted key investment sectors in Guatemala, praised the strength of bilateral relations, and encouraged Ajman’s business community to explore avenues for cooperation and the development of strategic partnerships.

Both sides agreed to organise an official visit by a delegation of Guatemalan investors to Ajman in the near future and to exchange economic data and information, laying the groundwork for effective investment collaboration.



