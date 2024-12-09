KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) cautioned on Sunday that it would take strict procedures against any expat partaking in joyous marches that may include "administrative deportation out of the country." The ministry trussed "the need of abiding by laws", the ministry's department of security media and public relations said in a press release.

The ministry affirmed taking decisive steps against any expats involved in such marches as they may obstruct movement, lead to traffic congestion or violate public decency, it added.

It underlined the need of coordinating with security apparatuses, complying with public system, and contributing to preserving society's security and safety.

