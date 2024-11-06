KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) plans to cancel several work teams, including those working on the development of heavy oil in north of Kuwait, reservoir studies, integration and leadership, and well repairs.

According to informed sources, this decision is in line with the goals of the 2040 strategy of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), particularly as the development of heavy oil fields, along with reservoir studies and well repairs, increasingly relies on modern digital technologies.

KOC is also aiming to achieve 100 percent Kuwaitization by 2027, by supporting national talent within the company and creating opportunities for Kuwaiti graduates in specialized fields.

As of early 2024, the company has a total of 10,963 employees, which includes 9,446 Kuwaitis - 7,716 men and 1,730 women. Following up on the circular issued by the CEO of Kuwait Oil Company Ahmad Al-Eidan to announce organizational changes and new appointments, several key personnel were appointed to leadership roles.

They are:

Khaled Dhiab was appointed as Head of the Integration and Leadership Team in West Kuwait.

Fayez Al-Fayez as Head of Drilling Operations for North and West Kuwait.

Majdi Al-Mutawa as Head of Production Engineering.

Abdullah Abu Abdo as Head of the New Hydrocarbon Materials Management Team.

Jassim Hassan as Head of Technical Services and Well Repair Group.

Miqdad Al-Taqi as Director of Purchasing and Resources Management.

Yousef Al-Subaili as Head of the Hydrocarbon Resources Management Team

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

