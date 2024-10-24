Dubai: The highly anticipated Da-Bangg Reloaded Concert is set to make grand comeback with the first Middle East Tour kicking off in Dubai. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and superstar Salman Khan, along with an incredible lineup of top-tier stars including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Singer Aastha Gill, the king of comedy Sunil Grover, the master of moves Prabhu Deva and the ultimate showman Maniesh Paul will be gearing up to dazzle audiences, promising an entertainer bigger and better than ever. As part of the Middle East tour with shows in Jeddah, and Doha which will also be Salman Khan’s first-ever live performance in Qatar, promising an unforgettable experience.

Da-Bangg Reloaded Concert is set to take centre stage on December 7, 2024, at Studio A, Dubai Harbour, a remarkable state-of-the-art open-air venue, offering festival-level experience and production in a breathtaking outdoor setting. With its captivating atmosphere, Dubai Harbour Experience is set to host big names and concerts, as well as establish itself as the one of region's premier entertainment destinations.

Audiences will be mesmerized by captivating choreography set to the most beloved songs from Bollywood films, and much more. The sheer energy of thousands of fans, high-decibel music, dazzling lights, top-notch production and iconic stars create an electrifying atmosphere that will be nothing short of amazing. The Da-Bangg Reloaded show, masterfully scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, promises a sensational experience that truly celebrates the magic of Bollywood.

The event is brought to you by AFM Developments, a distinguished name in Dubai's vibrant property market, committed to redefining excellence in the skyline and raising customer satisfaction to new heights. With a passion to set new benchmarks and raise the standards in Dubai Skyline, "Where Life Lives," reflects their mission to make affordable luxury properties.

"We're thrilled to bring the Da-Bangg Reloaded to Dubai featuring the iconic Salman Khan. As the biggest Bollywood entertainment show, this landmark event sets new standards for live entertainment and reflects our commitment to excellence at AFM Developments, as well as our mission to elevate the entertainment experience in Dubai." states Mr. Maqsood Muhammed, Founder and Chairman, AFM Development LLC Dubai.

Organized by Orbit Events and Bliss Events, this four-hour, live entertainment extravaganza promises to be the most spectacular Bollywood show of the year filled music, comedy, dance performances and non-stop action.

Orbit Events successfully orchestrated the Da-Bangg Concert to Dubai in 2019, showcasing a dazzling fusion of Bollywood glitz and glamour, electrifying performances, stunning production, and unforgettable entertainment. “Bringing Da-Bangg to the UAE was a defining moment for us. As we prepare for the upcoming Tour in the Middle East starting off at Dubai, we’re thrilled to elevate the experience to newer heights, while celebrating the true spirit of Bollywood,” said Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events.

Bliss Events, one of the UAE’s notable event companies with partners Ashifa Hussain and Nargis Dinath, ensures a seamless experience in delivering a highly entertaining event. This collaboration is set to elevate the experience promising an unforgettable night for all attendees.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of family entertainment as Bollywood's biggest stars light up the stage! Tickets for the event are available on Platinumlist, with prices starting from AED 150 upwards, offering a range of seating options, including VIP, VVIP, and Royal Plus, which includes an exclusive Meet & Greet with the Stars that offers a rare chance to get up close and personal with Bollywood’s biggest celebrities, along with photo opportunity and interactions that will create memories to last a lifetime. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this spectacular concert.

For bulk ticket bookings, tables, or cabanas, and for sponsorships, contact Pragna