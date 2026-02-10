Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s Federal export credit company, highlighted the strategic importance of accelerating trade diversification beyond hydrocarbons, positioning it as a critical pathway to long-term economic resilience and sustainable growth across the Middle East. The company reaffirmed its commitment to advancing this transition by empowering export, re-export, and non-oil foreign trade of UAE-based companies through its innovative credit and risk management solutions.

This comes as part of ECI’s participation as Host Sponsor at the 26th edition of GTR MENA, held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. During the event, ECI exhibited its advanced credit services at a dedicated pavilion and launched various initiatives designed to support the country’s manufacturers and exporters. The company also highlighted its innovative credit solutions designed to boost the global and regional competitiveness of local companies.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade exceeded AED 3.8 trillion for the first time in 2025, five years ahead of government schedule, marking an increase of 26.8 per cent compared to the previous year. Non-oil exports during Q4 of totalled AED 234.4bn, up 53.2 per cent from the same period in 2024 and 12 per cent from the third quarter of 2025. Contributing to this growth trajectory, ECI supported local exporters across 33 sectors in 115 markets and maintained its ‘AA-’ (very strong) Fitch Ratings for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting growing confidence in its financial solutions and its expanding role in export and foreign trade.

During the event, Haitham Al Khazaaleh, Director of Underwriting at ECI, participated in a session titled ‘The outlook for the region: How the Middle East can diversify trade.’ The session focused on trade diversification as a strategic priority and a key driver of long-term resilience, highlighting the region’s shift toward exporting a broader range of manufactured goods and services, thereby enhancing economic stability.

Haitham said during the panel: “Expanding international partnerships allows Middle Eastern economies to maintain trade continuity, competitiveness, and economic stability amid the accelerating global energy transitions. As trade agreements deepen, we are seeing increased investment in ports, logistics hubs, free zones, and digital platforms, embedding the region more firmly into global value chains beyond hydrocarbons.”

The discussion emphasized ECI’s role in enabling non-oil growth by supporting exporters across sectors through tailored credit insurance and reinsurance solutions. By protecting businesses against commercial and political risks, ECI strengthen confidence in cross-border trade and facilitates access to competitive financing. Diversified export flows enhance credit quality and bring greater stability to the trade ecosystem, enabling companies to scale sustainably while contributing to national economic transformation.

The session also addressed the expanding trade ties between the UAE and major Asian economies, particularly China and India, which remain central to the UAE’s non-oil trade strategy. Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) continue to enhance market access and competitiveness, with strong alignment across manufacturing, renewables, and agri-food sectors. Broadening geographic trade links reduces concentration risk and supports scalable, sustainable trade expansion.

It further underscored the importance of intra-regional connectivity in driving diversification. Improved logistics networks, digital trade platforms, and harmonised customs procedures are lowering transaction costs and increasing predictability. Regional trade offers lower-risk entry points for SMEs and provides stability during global disruptions. Strong regional connectivity multiplies resilience and strengthens collective growth.

ECI’s presence at GTR MENA 2026 reflects its established track record in supporting exporters across multiple sectors and markets. With a strong international credit rating and a growing portfolio that signals market confidence, ECI continues to expand its regional and global role in export credit and risk management.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com