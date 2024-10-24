RIYADH -- Saudi non-oil exports reached SAR 27.5 billion (USD 7.32 billion) in August 2024, compared to SAR 25.6 billion (USD 6.82 billion) in August 2013, up SAR 1.9 billion according to International Trade Bulletin, announced Saudi General Authority for Statistics Thursday.

The bulletin showed the value of oil exports in August 2024 reached SAR 65.3 billion (USD 17.39 billion), compared to SAR 77.3 billion (USD 20.58 billion) in August 2023, marking a decrease of SAR 12 billion (USD 3.19 billion), 15.5 percent.



The results also showed a decline in total commodity exports in August 2024, which amounted to SAR 92.8 billion (USD 24.71 billion), compared to SAR 102.9 billion (USD 24.40 billion) in August 2023, a decrease of SAR 10.1 billion (USD 2.69 billion) or 9.8 percent.



The value of commodity imports into Saudi Arabia in August 2024 was SAR 64.8 billion (USD 17.25 billion), compared to SAR 67.4 billion (USD 17.95 billion), in August 2023, a decrease of SAR 2.6 billion (USD 0.69 billion), 3.9 percent. (end) kns.sm

