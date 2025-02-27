RIYADH — The Saudi Hellenic Round Table Meeting, held in Riyadh on Wednesday, agreed to bolster the commercial and investment partnership between Saudi Arabia and Greece. The meeting explored investment opportunities in the construction sector within the Kingdom.



The discussions addressed overcoming common challenges and fostering cooperation in trade and investment, thereby strengthening economic relations between the two countries.



Minister of Commerce and General Authority of Foreign Trade Chairman Majed Al-Qasabi and Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Tasos Chatzivasileiou co-chaired the meeting. Various government and private-sector entities in Saudi Arabia were represented.



Participants included representatives from the Ministry of Investment, Federation of Saudi Chambers, Public Investment Fund (PIF), NEOM Company, Qiddiya Investment Company, Red Sea Global, King Salman International Airport, Diriyah Company, the New Murabba Company, AlUla Development Company, Roshn Group, and Soudah Development, alongside several Greek companies.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).