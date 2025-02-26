Amman: The Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee for Land Transport convened Tuesday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to explore ways to enhance land transportation for passengers and goods as well as to streamline crossing procedures.



The meeting aimed to bolster trade and economic activities between Saudi Arabia and Jordan, thus achieving both countries’ interests.



The meeting was co-chaired by Transport General Authority (TGA) Deputy for Land Transport Abdulmajeed Altassan and Jordanian Ministry of Transport Secretary-General Fares L. Abu Dayyeh. Representatives from relevant bodies from both countries also participated in the discussions.



The committee reviewed the agenda items, which included issues related to trucks, buses, and vehicles crossing between the two countries.

The discussions aimed to facilitate procedures and enhance trade and land transport, thereby supporting the joint economy and strengthening the strategic Saudi-Jordanian partnership.