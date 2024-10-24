Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF) revealed this year’s Festival Favourites— a selection of twelve standout films that have received accolades and awards while captivating audiences and critics around the globe. These exceptional films have taken the festival circuit by storm, enchanting viewers with their powerful storytelling and artistic brilliance.

The Festival Favourites programme is dedicated to promoting cultural diversity, showcasing award-winning films from every corner of the world. The selection shines a light on innovative storytelling, stunning cinematography and unique perspectives.

Kaleem Aftab, Director of International Programming for the Red Sea International Film Festival, said: “This year’s selection continues to demonstrate our commitment to showcasing diverse voices and perspectives during the festival. These films explore a range of real, human themes – from contemporary social issues to relationships and the search for meaning in an increasingly complex and chaotic world.”

The selection for this year has a strong representation from Africa, featuring two Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) hits. The Legend of the Vagabond: Queen of Lagos, which follows a poor young mother living in Lagos’s waterside communities, whilst Freedom Way – also set in Lagos – explores the impact of a new ride-sharing app on its founders and customers.

Some of this year’s biggest Festival hits also feature including Black Dog, which won the Un Certain Regard Prize at Cannes. The film follows a damaged ex-convict in China that develops a transformative bond with a stray dog. Other gems from Venice, Toronto and Cannes include Quiet Life, which explores the trials and tribulations of a family of asylum seekers in Sweden, and U Are the Universe, an engaging and visually captivating science fiction tale set in outer space.

The selection for this year has a strong representation from Africa, and a notable presence from the Arab world, including a surreal lost-and-found situation Agora, directed by Ala Eddine Slim that won the Pardo Verde Award at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival. East of Noon, directed by Hala Elkoussy explores the vulnerabilities of an ailing autocracy in the face of youthful vision. Also, from Egypt the amazing Inevitable Journey of a Wedding Dress, directed by Jaylan Auf renowned Egyptian actors Yasmin Raeis and Asmaa galal

Other stories in the selection range from a sunny afternoon in a beloved stadium slated for demolition, Eephus, directed by Carson Lund, which swept the Silk Road International Film Festival with its Best Screenplay win alongside a heartfelt narrative, Familiar Touch, directed by Sarah Friedland, that captured hearts at the Venice International Film Festival, Villa Medici Film Festival and BFI London, and won the Orizzonti / Lion of the Future for Best First Film and Best Director.

The Festival Favourites also champions distinctive directorial voices that showcase the beauty of contrast in cinema while evoking a sense of kinhood through shared human experiences that transcend geographical borders. Santosh, directed by Sandhya Suri, premiered to enthusiastic applause at Cannes, is one such example, and offers a poignant slant on gender, duty, and justice within the complex social fabric of India; alongside the gritty tale of crime and morality set in a Tamil commune in France, Little Jaffna, directed by Lawrence Valin, that won praise at the film festivals in Toronto, Zurich, and Namur.

Antoine Khalife, Director of Arab Programmes and Film Classics, said: “This year’s Festival Favourites are films that stay with the viewer long after the fall of the curtain. They all tell important stories, tales of resilience, identity and universal truth. We invite you all to come experience these stories for yourself, indulging in diverse perspectives from across the world.”

The selected titles for the Festival Favourites programme are:

“AGORA” directed by Ala Eddine Slim

Tunisia, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

In a faraway town, missing people return under inexplicable circumstances. An investigation is launched, led by local police inspector Fathi, assisted by his doctor friend Amine. Things get complicated and reinforcements are sent from the capital to solve the case.

“BLACK DOG” directed by Guan Hu

China

In a bleak, crumbling Chinese town due for demolition, a damaged ex-convict develops a transformative bond with a stray dog.

“EAST OF NOON” directed by Hala Elkoussy

Egypt, Netherlands, Qatar

A fable about musician Abdo, who rebels against his elders, seeking freedom through his art in a confined world outside of time.

“EEPHUS” directed by Carson Lund

United States of America (USA), France

A group of out-of-shape middle-aged men meet for their weekly baseball game for the last time; in more ways than one, it is the end of an era.

“FAMILIAR TOUCH” directed by Sarah Friedland

United States of America (USA)

Arriving at an aged care facility, Ruth thinks she is in a fancy hotel on a date – with a man who is actually her son. Gradually, she reconciles herself to the life she has now.

“FREEDOM WAY” directed by Afolabi Olalekan

Nigeria

A ride-sharing app is exactly what chaotic Lagos needs, but both the young engineers who set it up and the customers who depend on it have to deal with corruption, police violence and extortion.

“THE INEVITABLE JOURNEY TO FIND A WEDDING DRESS” directed by Jaylan Auf

Egypt

Warda’s frantic search for a wedding dress on the eve of the ceremony becomes a journey of self-discovery challenging her relationship with Cairo and herself.

“THE LEGEND OF THE VAGABOND QUEEN OF LAGOS” directed by Bisola Akinmuyiwa, Atinkpo Elijah, Tina Edukpo, Samuel Okechukwu, Temitope Ogungbamila, Mathew Cerf

Nigeria, South Africa, Germany, United States of America (USA)

A poor young mother, filled with an ancient warrior spirit, faces down the bullies and bulldozers coming to destroy Lagos’s waterside communities.

“LITTLE JAFFNA” directed by Lawrence Valin

France

A police officer sent to infiltrate Tamil gangs in Paris starts to wonder whose side he is really on.

“QUIET LIFE” directed by Alexandros Avranas

France, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Greece, Finland

A mysterious illness strikes down the youngest child of refugees after their application for political asylum in Sweden is turned down.

“SANTOSH” directed by Sandhya Suri

United Kingdom, Germany, France

A rookie Indian female police officer falls under the influence of an older woman mentor, an expect in using the force’s brutal methods.

“U ARE THE UNIVERSE” directed by Pavlo Ostrikov

Ukraine, Belgium

Where were you when the Earth exploded? Out in space, desperately seeking a friend on the other side of the solar system.

About The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF)

The Red Sea IFF is a grand celebration of film, bringing the best of world cinema to Jeddah. Over the past three editions, the Festival has showcased films from 77 countries and a lineup representing 47 different languages. The carefully curated selection includes nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards from the region, critically acclaimed award-winning filmmakers and films, classic cinema, and a spotlight on films from underrepresented voices underscoring the Festival's commitment to cinematic excellence and bridging cultures.

The Festival has garnered significant recognition, winning many awards for best cultural and film events. It has achieved massive publicity, reaching millions of audiences worldwide, with thousands of press attendees. Regarded as Saudi Arabia's highest-profile and most anticipated event, the Festival has captured the attention and acclaim of renowned industry figures worldwide and has been attended by tens of thousands of accredited visitors.

As the largest celebration of cinema and culture in the MENA region, the Festival features exciting new films on the big screen, alongside retrospective programmes celebrating cinema masters, the latest Saudi films, feature and short film competitions, industry events, and masterclasses (In Conversations).

For ten exhilarating days (December 5-14), the Festival will transform the historic Jeddah Old Town, 'Al-Balad', into a cinematic wonderland, captivating film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and global audiences alike. "Al Balad," is recognised as a UNESCO site that offers a captivating cultural experience reflecting the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia.