Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following the landmark agreement signed in February 2024 to enhance building safety and construction standards in Oman, the International Code Council (ICC) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) have kicked off a workshop series in Muscat in May 2024. The project focuses on safety standards, sustainability, and technology integration, with the entire endeavor slated for completion by early 2026. This three-day workshop aims to eventually develop six comprehensive building codes tailored specifically to address the unique needs of Oman.

Oman's adoption of new codes, based on the 2021 International Codes (I-Codes), will raise standards and promote best practices nationwide. This ensures citizen safety and positions the country as a leader in construction safety and sustainability.

The first series of workshops brought together key stakeholders, including designated government officials, design professionals, and industry experts. Over the informative three days, the ICC and MoHUP focused on topics surrounding project scope, findings from the ICC’s exploratory trip, research, local construction practices, and regulatory systems. These sessions fostered deep discussions and identified key gaps, concluding with strategic recommendations for Oman building code enhancements. This collaborative effort ensures that the forthcoming codes will be comprehensive and reflective of Oman’s future aspirations.

Building on the ICC's 2021 International Codes (I-Codes) as a foundation allows for an open, consensus-driven approach to code development. However, the success of their adaptation in Oman depends on active involvement from local stakeholders. Through this series of comprehensive workshops, Oman is customizing the I-Codes to suit its unique needs, ensuring widespread support and effective implementation.

Highlighting the significance of the workshop, Dr. Hanan Al Jabri, H.E Advisor for Urban Planning at MoHUP said: "This workshop is a crucial step towards achieving the goals of the development of the Oman building codes. The insights and expertise provided by ICC are invaluable as we strive to elevate the standards of safety, sustainability, and innovation in our construction industry.”

Mr. Hamid Naderi, Senior Vice President of Product Development at ICC, underscored ICC’s dedication to the project, saying, "We are honored to work with MoHUP on this transformative initiative. Our objective is to develop building codes that address the unique needs of Oman while setting new standards for safety and resilience in the region. The active engagement and feedback from Omani stakeholders during this workshop are vital to our success."

The collaboration between ICC and MoHUP represents a shared commitment to enhancing Oman’s building safety, sustainability, and innovation. The Oman Building Code Stakeholder Workshop’s success reflects the joint dedication to setting new benchmarks in building safety and elevating construction practices nationwide.

