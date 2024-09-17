Muscat – Nesto Hypermarket is set to open its 17th and the biggest outlet in Oman on Wednesday, in the heart of Mabella on Salam Street.

The new store, christened Bilad Mall, has come up in a state-of-the-art shopping complex spread over 215,000sqft area. The store – with 40 checkout counters and over 750 parking slots – offers a variety of home furnishings at Nesto Home.

“We are excited to bring this exceptional shopping destination to the people of Mabella,” Haris Palollathil, regional director, Nesto Hypermarket, told the media on Monday.

“Bilad Mall has been designed to be more than just a shopping centre – it’s a community hub. This is the biggest Nesto in Oman,” he stressed, while informing that this business model for a hypermarket is already a big success in Dubai, and “first of its kind in Oman in the hypermarket category.”

In addition to exciting shopping experiences, Bilad Mall will offer a kids’ play centre, restaurants, and a multipurpose Sky Hall, ideal for gatherings and events. These facilities are expected to open in the coming weeks and further enhance the customer experience.

Mujeeb V T K, also a regional director, highlighted Nesto’s commitment to Oman. “This opening is a testament to our dedication to growth in Oman, with five more projects in the pipeline for the next two years.”

The grand opening will be graced by H H Sayyid Faher Fatik al Said, marking a significant milestone in Nesto’s regional expansion. Globally, this will be its 129th store.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

