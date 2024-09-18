Muscat – Oman, represented by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), will host the Second Arab Tourism Statistics Forum in Muscat from October 14 to 16.

The forum, to be organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the League of Arab States, will focus on various aspects of regional tourism, with Oman being at the centre of it.

Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani, CEO of NCSI, highlighted the aim of this forum, which seeks to enhance cooperation among Arab nations in tourism statistics.

“The forum will advance Oman’s tourism objectives and reinforce its status as a leading regional destination,” he added.

Oman’s prominent status on the region’s tourism map was reaffirmed as the wilayat of Sur was named the Arab Tourism Capital for 2024.

Barwani underlined the forum’s role in improving statistical indicators for tourism, fostering knowledge exchange, and supporting effective decision-making.

The event will feature global experts and representatives from regional and international organisations, discussing the latest trends, technologies, and challenges in the tourism sector, as they gather to delve into various statistics related to tourism.