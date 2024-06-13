Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer of The Red Sea and AMAALA megaprojects, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved the designs for the Turtle Bay Hospital, allowing construction to start.

Abdullah Saeed Alsayed & Partners Contracting Company has been awarded the construction contract for the new hospital, which will mobilise on site imminently, RSG said in a statement.

The value of the contract and project completion date was not given.

Turtle Bay Hospital is the first project funded by Saudi sovereign, Public Investment Fund (PIF), to receive MOH architectural approval.

The hospital in The Red Sea’s Turtle Bay area will provide healthcare to residents and visitors at the 1.5 million square metre waterfront site.

The first phase of resorts at the Red Sea destination is expected to be completed next year.

In addition, MOH has approved the Red Sea International Airport Clinic architecture plans. The construction of the urgent care clinic is 60% complete and is on track to be fully operational by December 2024.

Meanwhile, construction commenced at a hospital within the Staff Village at AMAALA in March, with the contract awarded to Abdullah Saeed Alsayed & Partners Contracting Company.

The hospital is anticipated to be completed in late 2025, with the sub-structure already complete.

