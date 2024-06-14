The interactive workshops introduced members of the private sector to key legislative developments in various sectors to enhance the competitiveness of companies operating in Dubai and support sustainable business growth.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted three workshops aimed at familiarising the local business community with key aspects of maritime law, data protection, and bounced cheques. The sessions were attended by a total of 226 participants from the private sector in the emirate.



The interactive workshops come as part of Dubai Chambers’ drive to raise awareness on the latest legislative developments impacting different sectors. The sessions were aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of companies operating in Dubai and supporting sustainable business growth by ensuring compliance with laws and regulations and the adoption of best practices.



The UAE Maritime Law workshop provided a comprehensive overview of Federal Decree-Law No. 43 of 2023 on Maritime Law and was organised by Dubai Chambers in cooperation with Al Tamimi & Company. The session explored the legal obligations surrounding various types of Bills of Lading (BoL), including electronic BoLs, together with changes relating to the limitation of liability and the settlement of maritime disputes. Participants also discussed the different categories of marine insurance, legal issues relating to cargo insurance claims, and marine debris removal provisions.



The 'Data Protection Compliance in Recruitment and Recruitment Practices' webinar, which was presented in collaboration with Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants, examined the legal framework for compliance with data protection regulations in the UAE. The online session addressed the impact of data protection and privacy on companies' handling of recruitment, employee record-keeping, and other human resources-related activities, as well as the transfer of employee data.



Dubai Chambers also organised a webinar on the implications of bounced cheques in cooperation with Clout Law Firm. The workshop sought to clarify the legal responsibilities arising from bounced cheques, in addition to the rights of beneficiaries and means of recourse available to resolve payment disputes.



Dubai Chambers organises regular legal awareness events to support the ability of private sector companies to comply with the latest legislative developments across various sectors, with the goal of enhancing the competitiveness of the local business community.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.



