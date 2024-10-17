Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has added the Middle East Red Sea 1 (MER1) shipping service to the Jeddah Islamic Port through a strategic partnership between CStar Line and UGL.



The addition will expand the Kingdom's maritime connectivity with the Middle East, the countries bordering the Red Sea, and Horn of Africa.



The launch of MER1 is part of Mawani's endeavors to improve Saudi Arabia's position in the global maritime network, increase ports operational efficiency, and strengthen connections with international markets.

This ultimately supports export and import activities, contributing to the National Transport and Logistics Strategy's goal of establishing Saudi Arabia as a leading global logistics hub.



The new shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port with key ports in India, UAE, Djibouti, and Yemen. With a capacity of 1,600 TEUs, MER1 will further bolster trade and economic relations between Saudi Arabia and these countries.