Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawy met with Ahmad Al Mutawa, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group—a global leader in trade, industry, and logistics—at the Ministry’s headquarters in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.

The meeting was also attended by senior Ministry officials, including Ehab Ragaei, First Undersecretary for Production Affairs; Khaled El Badry, Head of the Central Administration for Projects; and Moataz Atef, Undersecretary for the Minister’s Office and Official Spokesperson.

During the meeting, Minister Badawy emphasized the strategic investment potential within Egypt’s petroleum and mineral resources sectors, underpinned by the Ministry’s six-pillar strategy. These pillars pave the way for expanded cooperation with AD Ports Group across petroleum, mining, and infrastructure development.

Badawi highlighted the opportunity to leverage AD Ports Group’s expertise in advanced logistics and industrial solutions to enhance Egypt’s already robust infrastructure, including ports, transportation networks, oil and gas pipelines, LNG terminals in Idku and Damietta, and strategic storage facilities. He underscored Egypt’s positioning as a regional energy hub and the value of regional collaboration and long-term strategic partnerships.

The Minister also pointed to growing investment prospects in renewable energy, particularly in green hydrogen and ammonia, being developed in partnership with international companies within Egypt.

In response, Al Mutawa commended the Ministry’s strategic framework and reiterated AD Ports Group’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Egypt, which it considers a key investment market. He invited Minister Badawy to visit the Group’s UAE facilities to explore potential applications of their operational models and technologies in Egypt.

Both sides agreed to hold joint workshops aimed at exploring specific project opportunities and developing actionable implementation roadmaps. Additionally, Minister Badawy extended an invitation for the AD Ports delegation to participate in the upcoming Egypt Mining Forum in July to further assess investment opportunities in the country’s expanding mining sector.

