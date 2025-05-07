TABUK — Prince Fahd bin Sultan, Emir of Tabuk Region, inaugurated on Tuesday the operational phase of the city’s new public bus transit system — marking the Kingdom’s first implementation of electric buses within a public transportation network.



Electric buses make up 25% of the new fleet — a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s shift toward sustainable mobility. With this initiative, Tabuk becomes the first Saudi city to deploy electric buses as part of a full-scale public transit system.



The modern network covers five main routes totaling 136 kilometers across the city, operated by 30 advanced buses staffed by 90 trained Saudi drivers.



A total of 106 stations link key residential, commercial, and administrative hubs, aiming to ease daily commutes for residents, workers, and visitors.



Prince Fahd praised the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support in advancing infrastructure and improving quality of life. He described the transit project as a transformative step that reflects the broader goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



“This project will significantly ease congestion and improve mobility across Tabuk, while also enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of city transport,” he said. “Saudi citizens always support successful projects — and this will be no exception.”



Following the ceremony, Prince Fahd toured the new system aboard one of the buses, receiving a detailed briefing on routes, service technology, and real-time tracking features offered through integrated digital apps to improve the passenger experience.



Acting President of the Transport General Authority Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih called the project a “qualitative leap” in public transit and reiterated the authority’s commitment to sustainable, safe, and efficient urban mobility across Saudi cities.



He noted that over 104 million passengers used similar bus networks across 15 cities in 2024 — a sign of growing public trust in mass transit.



The Tabuk project is operated by SAPTCO, which is tasked with ensuring high-quality service and system efficiency throughout the region.

