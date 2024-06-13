Signifying yet another step towards a net-zero future, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has marked its first-ever electric construction equipment trials in the UAE with the testing of the L120H Electric wheel loader in Abu Dhabi.

The deployment alongside trusted dealer Al Futtaim Auto & Machinery Company (Famco) and Alas Emirates Ready Mix, a leading supplier of readymix concrete in the UAE, marks a significant step towards sustainable construction practices in the region and aligns with the firm's commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, said Volvo CE in its statement.

The L120H Electric is a 20-tonne wheel loader that uses the market-recognised conventional machine as its base. It promises the exact same performance as the conventional machine but alongside the environmental advantage of being emission free, with near silent operation and a much more comfortable work environment.

It is powered by 282 kWh batteries for a runtime of eight hours in light and medium duty applications, with the ability to work indoors and in noise sensitive areas, it stated.

Equipped with cutting-edge electric propulsion technology, the Volvo CE L120H Electric wheel loader represents a leap forward in reducing carbon emissions and noise pollution associated with traditional diesel-powered construction machinery.

By leveraging the power of electricity, the loader offers a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient solution for construction projects.

According to Volvo CE, leading plant and machinery specialist Famco conducted the trial of the Volvo L120H Electric wheel loader at the Alas Emirates Ready Mix worksite in Abu Dhabi, with the machine tasked with loading from stockpiles to a feeder hopper for the ready mix.

"We’ve been privileged to experience first-hand the high-performance capabilities of the Volvo L120 Electric," remarked Alas Emirates Ready Mix production manager Elie Touma.

"The wheel loader is extremely impressive, reliable, and efficient, with quick response time. The low noise and vibration reduction has created a comfortable work environment for our operators, which has been reflected in a measured uptick in productivity," he stated.

Volvo CE developed a solution to convert the tried and trusted L120 wheel loader to electric as part of an industry-leading ambition to advance its electromobility offering without detriment to speed and reliability.

It is continuing its long-time focus on environmental care and driving industry transformation and decarbonisation to combat climate change.

The decision to test the L120H Electric wheel loader in the UAE reflects Volvo CE's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the construction industry in the region.

With the UAE's growing focus on sustainability and green initiatives, the introduction of the electric loader underscores Volvo CE's commitment to supporting the nation's sustainability goals and contributing to a greener future as the nation continues to prosper, with the UAE construction market valued at $98.3 billion in 2023.

"Bringing our L120H Electric wheel loader to the UAE for testing means seeing the machine working in one of the most dynamic and ambitious markets in the world," remarked Ilkay Fidan, commercial manager for Volvo CE in the Middle East.

"This reflects our ongoing efforts to drive sustainability and innovation in the construction industry. By working closely with our partners and customers in the UAE, we aim to deliver solutions that not only meet their operational needs but also contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future," he added.

