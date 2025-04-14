Dubai-listed Taaleem Holdings (Taaleem) has appointed UK-based KODA Architects to design the second Harrow International School in Dubai.



The campus, built on a 50,000 square metre plot, will be located on Dubai’s Hessa Street, close to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills. It will include purpose-built classrooms, as well as sports and arts facilities.



The campus will initially cater to students from early years to year 6, with plans for gradual expansion to accommodate up to 2,000 students. Operations are expected to commence in the academic year 2026.



Taaleem is a K-12 premium education provider in the UAE with a portfolio of 38 schools.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

