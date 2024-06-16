Dubai. UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee organised a Snow Climbing Challenge at Ski Dubai, with the participation of more than 50 female employees from several divisions. The UAE Skiers Team honoured the winning employees who succeeded in skiing the snow slope in a record time.

The female employees were happy to take part in DEWA’s regular interactive activities, which enable them to unleash their potential, enhance their capabilities, and improve their health and quality of life.

DEWA organises events and initiatives throughout the year to empower female staff to balance their work, social and personal lives. Such activities also foster positive competition and develop their skills to tackle different challenges and take advantage of available opportunities.

“We support DEWA’s vision to make a positive and sustainable impact, provide a healthy and motivational work environment, encourage female employees to adopt sports as a lifestyle, and develop their physical and mental abilities. This enhances their happiness and job loyalty and promotes team spirit among female employees at DEWA’s different divisions and departments, regardless of their positions and responsibilities,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.

