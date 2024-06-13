UAE-based Amwaj Development has broken ground on its inaugural residential project 'Starlight Park,' a 4-building freehold community in the heart of Meydan’s District 11 in Dubai located along the Al Ain Road.

A key residential development, Starlight Park, offers premium living experiences through cutting edge design, quality finishings and materials, and extensive resident amenities dedicated to each building.

Units will be available in one- two- and three-bedroom with prices starting at AED988,000 ($268,956), stated the developer.

Residents of Starlight Park will enjoy dedicated amenities in each building which include assigned parking spots, EV charging stations, a common outdoor garden oasis, a rooftop pool, gym, rooftop cinema, indoor/outdoor kids play areas, yoga and boxing studios, paddle tennis and a resident’s lounge, it added.

"We are excited to break ground on the site of Starlight Park just days after the launch, demonstrating our commitment to efficiently deliver our projects efficiently and on time," said Emad Saleh, Chairman and Founder of Amwaj Development while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony.

"Our vision is to innovate and lead in introducing better, smarter and more efficient ways of delivering projects, and Starlight Park will serve as an example of this," stated Emad.

The ceremony was attended by senior Amwaj Development officials including CEO Murad Saleh, CFO Hassan Hijazi and COO Aida El Shahabi along with Zeina Khoury, the Founder of Zed Capital Real Estate and official sales partner for Starlight Park Project; Venkata Siva Kumar, the CFO of Green Gardenia Landscaping; Mohammed Musthafa, the Managing Director of Emsquare Engineering Consultants; Imtiaz Pasha, the Project Director of Sumer Contracting Company and George Chamoun, the Project Director of Morganti GCC.

Amwaj Development, he stated, was on a forward trajectory to develop over 1.5 million sq ft in new residential projects by 2024, and over 2 million sq ft in construction by 2025.

Starlight Park is the first development to be launched in 2024 with more projects in the pipeline, he added.

"Our aim is to redefine Dubai's luxury mid-market residential segment by delivering innovative and eco-friendly communities that set new standards for living excellence," remarked Murad.

"Our management team brings over 25 years of diverse development and construction expertise including 11 years across Europe and Middle East markets, and we will continue to leverage that experience to deliver bespoke living experiences across prime areas of Dubai, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

