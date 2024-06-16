Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote global literature and culture, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a special literary evening to celebrate Filipino culture. The event featured a group of distinguished Filipino poets and included an exhibition displaying Filipino cultural books.

The event was attended by poet Danabelle Gutierrez, who commended the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s diverse cultural events. Gutierrez was pleased to find one of the rarest books of Filipino culture among the library's treasures. She also read excerpts from her latest book, "Tears Across the Earth," and spoke about her deep connection to her identity and country.

On the other hand, poet Rosane Reodica Joan delivered poetry and prose texts highlighting the importance of strengthening Filipino identity with the world and promoting cultural dissemination. Poet Jared Maxilom presented selections from his poems that showcased contemporary Filipino poetry, covering themes ranging from nationalism to emotional expression. He also read poems by renowned poets such as Amado V. Hernandez, Jose Garcia Villa, Maningning Miclat, and Trish Shishikura.

Furthermore, Liz Gonzalez read excerpts from "Tales from the Mouth of the Halawod River", shedding light on the art of "Hinilawod," an oral improvised literature art passed down through generations by singing, and a source of information about the culture, religion, and rituals of the ancient people in Sulod,

Central Panay, Philippines. She also read excerpts from F. Sionil Jose's "The God Stealer," relating them to themes of identity and belonging found in "Hinilawod."

Trixie Danielle spoke about her relationship with the language as part of her heritage and identity, and presented excerpts from poems related to Filipino culture, along with a performance of her poem "IVR".

Benj Marlowe presented texts about the mythical beast "Bakunawa" and excerpts from the original Bisaya story "Ang Bakunawa," written by Fernando A. Buyser in 1913, in addition to works by writers from his city like J.P. Palma and Palanca award-winner Mark Cabinianes. He concluded his participation by reading his poem "The Wanderer."

The attendees commended the event and expressed deep appreciation for the Filipino literary and cultural heritage that was presented interactively and engagingly.

Since its establishment, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has aimed to stimulate passion for knowledge among individuals in the UAE, preserve Arab literature, culture, and heritage, and highlight global cultures through free access to a distinguished collection of books and other informative materials, along with workshops and events it continuously organises.