Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, announces its successful participation in the HSBC GCC Exchanges London Conference 2024, an influential event organized by HSBC and held during 10th to 13th of June, in the attendance of H.E. Sh. Fawaz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Kingdom. Joining a high-profile delegation that included representatives from listed companies, Bahrain Bourse leveraged the platform to attract international investments and fortify ties with global fund and asset managers.

Now in its third consecutive year, HSBC's GCC Conference brings together senior leaders from exchanges representing all GCC markets with international investors, covering seven regional GCC stock exchanges to foster capital market development and spotlight growth and investment opportunities in the region.

During the conference, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, participated in a pivotal panel titled “Shaping Bahrain’s Sustainable Future.” Shaikh Khalifa highlighted the critical role of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting in driving sustainable growth and discussed recent advancements in ESG practices within Bahrain’s capital market. The panel also included the participation of H.E. Iain Lindsay OBE, Advisor to the Board at the Economic Development Board and moderated by Joseph Ghorayeb, CEO of HSBC Bahrain.

The Kingdom’s delegation seized the opportunity to engage in one-on-one meetings with leading international fund and asset managers. These interactions provided a deep dive into Bahrain’s capital markets and offered investors detailed insights into the listed companies and burgeoning investment prospects.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the participation, saying, “Our involvement in the HSBC GCC Exchanges London Conference 2024 reflects our ongoing commitment to positioning Bahrain as a leading hub for international investment. By engaging directly with global investors and showcasing capital market’s advancements, we aim to attract sustainable investments that will contribute to the long-term growth of Bahrain’s economy. ESG reporting is a critical component of this strategy, as it ensures transparency and accountability, fostering trust among investors.”

Commenting on the HSBC GCC Exchanges London Conference, Joseph Ghorayeb, CEO of HSBC Bahrain said: “Bahrain is delivering on an ambitious plan to develop the economy even further and demonstrate its position as a strong hub for international finance and trade. As we approach our 80th Anniversary in the Kingdom, we’re proud of the role we have played in the growth of the economy over generations and are confident in the future that lies ahead.”

The participation of all GCC exchanges during the roadshow conference underlines the relevance and commitment to promote collaboration, foster partnerships, and drive the growth of capital markets across the GCC region.