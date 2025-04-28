Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has staged its annual Career Fair & Networking Event, convening over 50 leading employers on campus to connect with student and graduate talent across a range of disciplines. Among the organizations in attendance were renowned global corporations such as Parker Hannifin Corporation and reputed home-grown enterprises including Majid Al Futtaim Retail. This year’s event also featured presentations and a panel discussion, to offer deeper insights into the regional employment market and entrepreneurial landscape.

Set within the Hub of CUD’s vibrant City Walk campus, representatives from renowned global corporations and innovative home-grown enterprises met with candidates to discuss emerging internship and employment opportunities. Students and graduates from the university’s Schools of Management, Architecture and Interior Design, Communication and Creative Industries, Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, and Health Science and Psychology also had the opportunity to network with employers throughout the day.

This year’s event saw students from the Bachelor of Arts in Creative Industries program take a leading role in staging the event. They delivered a presentation to employers on the shift in luxury consumption, a topic explored as part of a research study they conducted for Richemont and conducted interviews with recruiters throughout the day. Expanding on the support provided by the university’s Career Services in the run up to the event, a professional photobooth helped students capture polished profile pictures, while a dedicated CV review corner staffed by HR experts provided personalized feedback to enhance each student's appeal to potential employers.

Alibaba Cloud, one of our pioneering employability partners, were also on campus to showcase the firm’s training and workplace opportunities. Amey Birje, Cloud Intelligence Training Advisor at Alibaba Cloud, said, 'We have a series of internships open to current students and we are looking for the talent that will fuel our organization and help us reach more customers. The candidates we have met at CUD are enthusiastic and inquisitive, and we are looking forward to building a strong collaboration with the university.'"

The Career Fair & Networking Event concluded with a panel discussion on entrepreneurship and scaling startups in Dubai. Moderated by CUD student Gamila Fakhr, the panel featured Mahdi Al Shafie, CUD graduate and CEO of Trifid Media; Ayman Al Yaman, a CUD student, entrepreneur and influencer; and Dr Rita Zgheib, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology. The discussion explored themes around business start-up and growth, including the power of artificial intelligence to accelerate the entrepreneurial process.

Speaking about the event, CUD’s Career Services and Internship Coordinator, May El Khoury said, “This year has been among the most successful careers events with the largest number of employers we have seen attending the fair to date, demonstrating the strong demand for fresh creative talent. We incorporated new elements to the program of events to help students prepare and to network with employers, as well as explore specific roles, to allow them to make more meaningful connections that can be sustained beyond the day.”

Reflecting on the experience, second-year Architecture student at CUD, Melina Manafi said, “Attending the CUD Career Fair was truly empowering. I had the chance to connect with top employers, gain real-world insights, and explore exciting career paths. It was a day full of learning, networking, and motivation that brought me closer to my professional dreams.”

Speaking about the employability ecosystem at CUD, Dr. Rami El Khatib, Vice President of Student Affairs said, “Inspired by the UAE Vision to become a leading global economic hub, CUD’s dedicated career services provide a platform for students to connect with opportunities that will broaden their horizons and empower them to make a meaningful contribution in their chosen professions. The Career Fair reinforces our strategic partnerships with top employers as we work together to develop the talent equipped to drive innovation and growth.”