ABU DHABI - The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), signed an agreement marking to expand and establish more "Nabdh" community hubs across various regions of the Emirate.

The first-of-a-kind “Nabdh” community hub in Abu Dhabi is designed to facilitate community engagement and connections by providing inclusive spaces for community members.

Under the agreement, the DMT will offer support in establishing the new hubs and develop modern facilities that cater to all community segments.

Eng. Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, highlighted that the agreement aligns with the goals of the Year of Community by creating more inclusive spaces that nurture cooperation, belonging, and shared experiences among community members.

“This collaboration will expand our reach to a wider audience and enable us to develop sustainable programmes that resonate with community members, ultimately improving their quality of life.”

He confirmed the importance of designing these hubs thoughtfully to cater to various age groups. The hubs will offer a conducive environment to empower youth, enhance the well-being of senior citizens, and provide families with access to enriching programmes and activities.

Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary of DMT, commented, “Providing advanced community facilities across Nabdh hubs is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at creating infrastructure that enhances the residents' quality of life in Abu Dhabi. We believe that developing these centres plays a key role in enhancing social cohesion while reflecting the dynamic nature of Abu Dhabi's urban landscape.”

"Collaborating with the Department of Community Development has enabled us to achieve higher levels of inclusivity in developmental projects, demonstrating our commitment to building and developing modern facilities defined by engineering and architectural excellence. These initiatives play a vital role in supporting the Emirate's efforts to provide social infrastructure and services that meet the highest standards and best practices," Al Nasri added.