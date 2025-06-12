Offering a blend of conferences led by key voices, exhibitions, networking sessions, and awards, the forums will explore today’s most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities across the sector

Dubai, UAE: As two of the region’s leading forces shaping the future of the food and retail industries, the UAE Restaurant Group (UAERG) and IMAGES RetailME will come together to host another edition of their insightful forums. UAERG, the official representative body of the UAE’s food and beverage sector, will present the Food Service Forum with a focus on the HoReCa ecosystem, while IMAGES RetailME, the region’s premier retail business intelligence platform, will lead the Food Business Forum, spotlighting the food and grocery retail market. Set to take place on June 19th at JW Marriott Marina, both concurrent events will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, concluding with a UAERG Partners Felicitation Ceremony.

UAERG Food Service Forum

In recent years, MENA has experienced a surge of fine-dining restaurants, cafés, bars, international fast-food chains, and homegrown culinary concepts, catering to the region’s evolving palate and growing appetite for unique dining experiences. Helping participants tap into the local market’s immense potential, the UAERG Food Service Forum will feature a series of impactful roundtables, exhibition areas, and networking sessions, as well as the chance to meet the region’s most powerful food service professionals.

To set the tone for the forums, Amit Nayak, Vice Chairman of UAE Restaurant Group and Vice President of HAMA MEA, and Amitabh Taneja, Editor-in-Chief at IMAGES Retail, will deliver an introductory speech. After, participants can dive into the discussions, starting at 10.20am with an inaugural session exploring the balance between ultra-fast delivery models and food quality, featuring Jaskaran Singh, Vice President of Product at Careem. Later at 2.00pm, a session on experiential dining will examine whether premium restaurant concepts and entertainment hybrids are worth the investment for shopping centres, with key insights from Jitin Joshi, Chef and Culinary Leader at Revolver (Culinary Arts Group), and Fay Economides, Executive Managing Director at M Management Company.

Other highlights include an expert-led discussion on transforming café brands into lifestyle icons with various industry leaders sharing their experiences, including Duncan Muir, Senior Director of F&B and Retail at Bateel. The food service forum will also explore AI integration in the kitchen, with a panel featuring Sheikha Al Mheiri, Owner of MAD Hospitality, and Tapan Vaidya, Treasurer at UAERG and CEO of PJP Investments Group. Finally, Naved Nasir, Founder of Khadak, will join fellow industry trailblazers to share the ingredients for long-term success.

Through meaningful events like the Food Service Forum, UAERG aims to provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration, helping shape the future of the UAE’s dynamic F&B scene. In line with this role, the group is led by four key committees: the Education & Innovation Committee, headed by Board Member Walid Fakih, which keeps members informed on trends and tech, and the Membership Engagement & Events Committee, led by Treasurer Tapan Vaidya, aimed at fostering connection and knowledge-sharing. Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Amit Nayak leads both the Sustainability Committee and the Government Relations & Advocacy Committee, which ensures their voices are heard in policy and regulatory matters.

Amit Nayak, Vice Chairman of UAE Restaurant Group and Vice President of HAMA MEA, shared, ‘The second edition of UAERG Food Service Forum and IMAGES RetailME Food Business Forum comes at a crucial turning point. Several factors, including lifestyle changes, sustainability, and technology, are completely transforming how diners engage with concepts. Through events like this, we hope to contribute to the greater success of the UAE’s food service industry, sharing expert insights and practices that will help businesses of all sizes thrive.’

IMAGES RetailME Food Business Forum

In the realm of Food & Grocery Retail, the MENA market is experiencing a profound shift, driven by the evolving needs of modern consumers, rapid technological advancements, and diversified products. This year’s IMAGES RetailME Food Business Forum seeks to empower participants to navigate these industry shifts and highlight emerging trends by bringing together key industry players from leading hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty retailers. One of the day’s standout sessions is the 12.00pm CEO Power Panel, which will explore how both legacy and next-gen brands are reinventing themselves through agile strategies, new formats, and bold market experimentation.

Following the expert-led discussions, the forums will conclude with the UAERG Partners Felicitation Ceremony, honouring outstanding contributions across the food sector. Spanning a range of categories, the event will spotlight companies driving innovation, growth, and positive change within the industry.

Abdulla Al Mulla, Chairman of UAERG, said, ‘We are thrilled to be working with IMAGES RetailME once again, uniting some of the most renowned names in the food and beverage industry to exchange knowledge, share practical insights, and address the challenges shaping our sector. These forums represent more than just an opportunity to gather - they reflect our collective ambition to push boundaries, inspire innovation, and position the UAE and the greater MENA region as a global gastronomic hub of culinary excellence and business leadership.’

After a successful inaugural edition, the second UAERG Food Service Forum and IMAGES RetailME Food Business Forum aim to build on that momentum. This year’s edition offers a dynamic platform to stay ahead of emerging trends, forge meaningful connections, and uncover new avenues for growth, making it a must-attend for industry professionals and business owners alike.

About UAERG:

The UAE Restaurant Group (UAERG) was established in 2020 as the Dubai Restaurants Group and transitioned to its current form in 2022. As a distinguished not-for-profit organisation, the group unites some of the most renowned names in the food and beverage industry, working collectively to elevate the UAE as a global gastronomic hub.

Guided by core values of integrity and innovation, UAERG seeks to promote excellence across the F&B sector while driving job creation and economic growth. The Group is equally dedicated to advancing sustainable practices within the industry.

UAERG also serves as a central resource for research and insights, offering valuable reports on industry trends. Through regular member meetings, advisory sessions, and panel discussions, it provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration, helping shape the future of the UAE’s dynamic F&B scene.

