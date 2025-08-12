Abu Dhabi, UAE: In collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) organised a specialised awareness workshop at the Ajman Police Officers’ Club, targeting directors of police stations, prisons, and the investigations department. The workshop forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance institutional coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The NHRI delegation was led by H.E. Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General, and the session was delivered by Abdulazeez Al Obathani, Head of International and Regional Organisations Section, and Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section, with the presence and participation of Ms. Klaithem Al Kaabi from the Media Center.

This initiative is part of a broader series of engagements and awareness workshops conducted by the NHRI in cooperation with various government entities, with the aim of strengthening the culture of human rights at the national level.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.