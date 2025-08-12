Doha, Qatar – Following a successful summer of programming at Msheireb Downtown Doha, including acclaimed Msheireb Museums workshops and popular Msheireb Galleria activations, Msheireb Downtown Doha announces "Checklist V3: Back to School 2025," featuring the innovative Academy concept. This comprehensive family-friendly indoor experience runs from 14-30 August at Msheireb Galleria.

The 17-day seasonal activation introduces the innovative "MDD Academy" concept, transforming Msheireb Galleria into an interactive educational environment. Building on the success of two previous editions, this year's programme expands its stakeholder engagement to include the Ministry of Culture alongside the unwavering support of the Ministry of Education, and various governmental and private entities including Karwa Academy, Sports Beat, Jamm Studio, and Logischool.

The activation features:

Themed Learning Zones : Interactive classrooms with educational technology and hands-on workshops

: Interactive classrooms with educational technology and hands-on workshops Specialised Activity Areas : Learning, reading, safety education, sports, music, and logic-based experiences

: Learning, reading, safety education, sports, music, and logic-based experiences School Preparation Hub : Educational activities and school supply retail opportunities

: Educational activities and school supply retail opportunities Interactive Arcade : “The Hangout” is an arcade zone featuring gaming machines and interactive entertainment, accessible with a QAR 25 ticket that also includes entry to the activation area

: “The Hangout” is an arcade zone featuring gaming machines and interactive entertainment, accessible with a QAR 25 ticket that also includes entry to the activation area Stage Shows: Families can enjoy lively kids’ entertainment with stage shows, quizzes, and an interactive theatrical experience

The activation operates daily from 3pm to 10pm with an entrance fee of QAR 25, offering families a comprehensive back-to-school preparation experience that combines education, culture, and entertainment in a welcoming environment.

This seasonal programming aligns with Msheireb Properties' commitment to creating meaningful, community-driven experiences that provide memorable moments for all age groups whilst supporting families during the academic preparation period.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties, said: "Checklist V3 represents the culmination of our summer programming strategy, combining educational excellence with family entertainment. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programming, we're creating meaningful experiences that prepare students for academic success whilst celebrating the rich cultural heritage that defines our community."

The activation reinforces Msheireb Downtown Doha's position as Qatar's premier family destination, building on the success of summer programmes that have consistently delivered enriching experiences for residents and visitors.

The activation is open to the public and suitable for all age groups, with updates and details available on Msheireb Properties' website and official social media channels.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority, is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices.