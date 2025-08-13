Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) underscored the profound bilateral business relations between Sharjah and Pakistan, built upon strong historical foundations and steadfast friendship linking the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Chamber reiterated its commitment to advancing these relations towards a new phase of growing strategic economic partnership, underpinned by the wisdom of both countries’ leaderships and the success of their business communities in leveraging mutually beneficial investment prospects.

These remarks were made during a business meeting held by the Sharjah Chamber with the Pakistan Business Council at Sharjah Maritime Museum to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. The meeting was attended by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates; and H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Also present were Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI; Dr. Syed Muhammad Tahir, Chairman of Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah, and several members of the council.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais extended congratulations to the Pakistan Business Council’s members on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

He noted that the meeting aimed to reinforce the strategic economic partnership between the UAE and Pakistan. This partnership is marked by strong economic momentum, with bilateral trade volume between totaling $10.9 billion in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Al Owais added that this strong trade relationship is transitioning toward strategic investment, with the UAE allocating $10 billion for investment in high-potential sectors in Pakistan, including renewable energy, technology, and agriculture.

For his part, Dr. Syed Muhammad Tahir expressed his gratitude to the Sharjah Chamber and its Chairman for their initiative in marking Pakistan’s Independence Day, which reflects the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries.

“Sharjah stands as an ideal and supportive destination for Pakistani investors, demonstrated by the substantial corporate footprint of thousands of Pakistani companies operating within the emirate, proving the success of Sharjah’s vision in establishing a specialized and globally competitive business ecosystem,” he stated.

Tahir added that the Pakistan Business Council is committed to collaborating with the Sharjah Chamber to expand cooperative frameworks and facilitate participation in trade exhibitions hosted by SCCI, including the Khorfakkan Mango Festival and other events that promote Pakistani products and reinforce cultural and commercial ties with Sharjah.

