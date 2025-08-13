The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) kicks off a key event in its institutional calendar with the 2025 APC Conference, held in the vibrant city of Astana, Kazakhstan. This year’s edition gathers delegates from National Paralympic Committees (NPCs), international experts, sport federations, government representatives, and key stakeholders in the Asian para-sport movement.

The 2025 APC Conference took place with insightful presentations from International Federations (IFs) and International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled (IOSDs), highlighting recent developments, strategic initiatives, and opportunities for collaboration to strengthen the Paralympic Movement in Asia.

Taking place ahead of the APC General Assembly, the Conference provides a vital platform for collaboration, education, and strategic alignment. With a focus on inclusion, athlete empowerment, and sustainable growth, the 2025 edition of the Conference emphasizes the shared vision of an accessible and high-performing sporting ecosystem across Asia.

A regional platform for change

The one-day program includes plenary sessions and expert panels covering a wide range of critical topics, such as:

Strengthening NPC governance and sport structures

Pathways for youth and female participation in para-sport

Regional updates on upcoming multi-sport events, including the Asian Youth Para Games

Innovations in classification systems and accessible sport technologies

Best practices in sport leadership and athlete welfare

These discussions aim to generate actionable strategies for member NPCs, focusing on building capacity and addressing the unique challenges faced by para-athletes and their communities in Asia.

On the second day of the conference, and for the first time in an APC Conference, the participants made a workshop that unite each NPCs representative in their sub-region, making teams to deliberate and work together in ideas and strategies.

A message of unity and progress

In his opening remarks, APC President Mr. Majid Rashed stated: “Asia has played a big role in the growth of Para sport around the world — and we’re proud of being part of that. Inclusion is not a one-time achievement — it’s something we must keep working on. That’s why this Conference is so important. It’s our chance to talk openly about where we want to go next.”

As part of the APC’s broader strategy for 2025 and beyond, the Conference reaffirms its commitment to building an Asia where people with disabilities can thrive through sport. The city of Astana, known for its modern infrastructure and inclusive vision, provides the ideal backdrop for this moment of reflection, planning, and renewed inspiration.

The event will be followed by a two-day General Assembly and the prestigious Asian Awards Ceremony.