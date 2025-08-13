The seventh edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia will be held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) from 29 September to 1 October

Set to be the largest edition to date, Intersec Saudi Arabia will host 370+ exhibitors across the security, safety and fire protection industries with an expected record-breaking attendance of 27,000 visitors

The event also features CPD-certified content

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s premier platform for security, safety and fire protection industries, will be held

under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior, and in association with the General Directorate of Civil Defense.

Organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, Intersec Saudi Arabia will return to the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) from 29 September to 1 October. This year marks the largest edition of the event to date, showcasing over 370 exhibitors, with more than 27,000 visitors expected to attend.

Focused specifically on the needs of the Saudi market, Intersec Saudi Arabia brings together global innovators, government leaders and industry pioneers to strengthen national resilience, enabling future growth and prosperity.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Now in its seventh edition, Intersec Saudi Arabia provides a vital platform for giga project leaders, critical infrastructure buyers and private sector decision makers to meet, build trusted partnerships and drive progress across the safety, security and fire protection industries.”

Intersec Saudi now also features CPD-certified content theatres.

The highly anticipated Future Security Summit, Powered by ASIS International Dhahran Chapter, returns, bringing together global experts as they explore the critical trends shaping the future of public safety and national resilience.



Held in partnership with ASIS International Dhahran Chapter, the summit will cover a variety of topics, from AI-driven surveillance and predictive policing to mega-event protection and critical infrastructure security. The summit will also offer in-depth insights into the challenges and solutions shaping the future of the security landscape in the Kingdom and beyond.



Abdullah S. Alshemaly, Chairman of ASIS International Dhahran Chapter, said: “As national development in Saudi Arabia accelerates, public and private sectors are scaling up their investments in advanced surveillance, cyber defence, and critical infrastructure protection. The Future Security Summit at Intersec Saudi Arabia offers a timely platform to explore the technologies, partnerships and policies reshaping the regional security industry.”

Also returning is the Fire Protection and Technology Summit, which will explore the future of fire and emergency response with international leaders at the forefront of innovation.

From smart city firefighting to high-rise rescue, HAZMAT response, and regional disaster collaboration, this summit equips fire safety professionals to tackle the unique challenges of Saudi Arabia’s evolving urban environments. Key themes discussed at the summit include Talent Investment: Building Human Capital in Fire Protection and Safety at Scale: Safeguarding GIGA developments during large-scale events in the Kingdom.

Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “With giga-projects such as NEOM, Red Sea Global, North Pole Riyadh and Qiddiya, Intersec Saudi Arabia offers access to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

“During the event, exhibitors have the opportunity to engage with over 27,000 buyers looking for solutions that address key fire, safety and security challenges while our content theatres deliver the latest market insights and best practices.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is a world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 29 September to 1 October 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.

For more information, please visit our website. https://1starabia.com/

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Sinan Hameed

sinan.hameed@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.ae.messefrankfurt.com

intersec-ksa.ae.messefrankfurt.com