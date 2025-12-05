The Federal Government has been urged to convene a national dialogue involving diverse stakeholders as part of efforts to end the protracted security challenges bedevilling the nation.

The immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, made the plea while speaking as guest lecturer at a public lecture titled ‘Religious Harmony, Cultural Preservation and Community Service: The Significance of Ilorin Emirate Pulpit’, and presentation of a book in honour of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, ‘Shaykh Muhammad Bashir Solih: The Spiritual Orator’, in Ilorin Thursday last week.

Professor Na’Allah also advised government to conduct a comprehensive census of everyone residing in the country, including those living in cities and in remote bushes, to enhance safety and security.

He advocated the adoption of the Ilorin-style neighbourhood watch system, saying such an approach would further strengthen peaceful coexistence nationwide.

He noted that the Islamic knowledge instilled in young children has helped mould them into responsible citizens, while the cultural diversity of the Ilorin Emirate has contributed significantly to the state’s enduring peace, a rarity in many parts of the country.

Also speaking, Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by Senior Councillor and Adviser to the Governor, Alhaji Sa’adudeen Salaudeen, said the Chief Imam has left indelible footprints in Ilorin and beyond.

He commended the Imam’s doggedness in delivering Jummah sermons, which he said have continued to promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

Reviewing the book, former Dean of the Postgraduate School, University of Ilorin, Professor Badmas Yusuf, represented by Dr. Abdulhamid Badmas, described the Chief Imam of Ilorin as a model worthy of emulation.

He said the book highlights the Imam’s works, virtues and contributions to peace, and urged the author to update the publication in future editions.

In his remarks, the author, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, said the aim of the book is to educate the public on the remarkable contributions of the Chief Imam of Ilorin.

He noted that the Imam’s sermons have been impactful, spoken truth to power, and served as guidance to residents of the state.

According to him, the sermons have consistently promoted peaceful coexistence in the society.

