Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he is set to provide security agents in the FCT with 50 vehicles to tackle insecurity and address the issue of scavengers who have become security threats in the area.

Wike noted that the security situation is currently much improved compared to the past, as security agents are working day and night to keep Abuja residents safe.

The minister mentioned that some of the beggars not only create a nuisance but also pose security risks, as some of them serve as informants.

Wike made these statements during a live media parley on Wednesday, monitored by Nigerian Tribune in Abuja.

He said: “I disagree with you that poverty is responsible; professional begging is what is happening. We have security threats, and you make excuses for them.

“Some of them are not only informants but scavengers as well. The committee is now working day and night.

“Next week, I will distribute 50 vehicles to security agencies to ensure the comfort and security of Abuja residents. We are providing them with the necessary support to succeed.

“We’re here to fight insecurity and to give Abuja residents the comfort they deserve. If Abuja is not safe, then forget Nigeria.”

Regarding the construction of homes for judges, Wike clarified that it was not intended to influence them but to facilitate the independence of the judiciary.

He pointed out that even the homes of National Assembly leaders are built and maintained by the FCDA, which does not influence them, so the provision of homes for judges follows the same intent.

Wike also urged Nigerians to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Tinubu administration.

He said that Tinubu gave him the opportunity to serve and that the administration has changed the narrative in terms of development.

“People should commend Tinubu and the administration. What was the condition of the city and the rural areas before now? I thank God that Tinubu gave me the opportunity to contribute.

“Any time I visit a rural area, I feel very happy. Yesterday, I was in the Saburi community—look at the happiness among the people.

“On the Dei Dei to Life Camp road, I promised the people that as the Saburi road is completed in December this year, the Dei Dei–Life Camp project would soon go through the BPP process.

“Just this morning, BPP sent me an approval, which I have forwarded to FEC for approval. In Bwari, Ushafa, Military College community, see the joy of the people when we flagged off their road project,” he stated.

On transportation, Wike said that the government alone cannot handle everything.

He mentioned that after completing the bus terminals, he would collaborate with the private sector, and all private participants in the Abuja-painted taxis would be tracked as well.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).