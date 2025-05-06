The Mining Marshals have successfully shut down an illegal mining site in Damau, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State, using a blend of community engagement and diplomacy.

The operation focused on a tin-rich site legally owned by Trobell Minerals Limited, which had been occupied by illegal miners for several months.

Community members reported that the activities had caused significant economic losses, environmental degradation, and heightened insecurity in the area.

Departing from the norm of confrontational enforcement, the Marshals prioritised dialogue—consulting with traditional leaders and mobilizing local support.

This approach led to the peaceful exit of the illegal miners under official supervision without incident.

“The diplomatic approach is commendable. The activities of the dislodged illegal miners posed a serious threat to lives, livelihoods, and investment.

“This intervention brings long-awaited relief,” a respected community leader stated.

Speaking during commemoration of the first anniversary of the Mining Marshals’ recently, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to empowering the squad for greater effectiveness.

“The reward for hard work is more work,” he told the operatives, pledging additional resources and operational support.

The peaceful resolution in Damau contrasts with previous clashes at illegal sites in other parts of the country, where enforcement operations have often turned confrontational.

The minister urges communities across the country to support efforts of the federal government to stamp out illegal mining, suing for cooperation with the mining marshals to fish out culprits.

” The Kaduna operation could serve as a model for future interventions if we get the buy-in of locals and community leaders.

“Illegal mining and insecurity remain major obstacles to the development of the mining sector.

“However, the outcome in Damau offers a glimpse of how a mix of enforcement and dialogue can turn the tide.

“I urge communities to cooperate with us to deal with this menace and restore investor confidence in the sector, ” Dr. Alake added.

