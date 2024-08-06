The Federal Government has warned Nigerian citizens planning to travel to the United Kingdom, to be wary of violence risk occasioned by the recent killing of three young girls at a concert.

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja on Monday, and signed by its Spokesperson, Amb. Eche Abu-Obe, said the violence has assumed “dangerous proportions” as evidenced by reported attacks on law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure.

To this end, citizens are advised to be extra vigilant and take measures as follows: avoiding political processions and protests, rallies or marches, avoiding crowded areas and large gatherings, and being vigilant and self-aware at all times

It would be recalled that demonstrations by far-right and other extra-parliamentary groups in parts of the UK in recent weeks have been large, and in some instances unruly.

These disturbances have only been aggravated by the unfortunate deaths of the three girls, spawning an anti-immigration narrative, with particular emphasis on Muslim immigrants or persons of colour being targeted.

A large crowd of anti-Muslim protesters clashed with police last Tuesday in a northern English town where three girls were stabbed to death and five other children critically wounded during an attack on a Taylor Swift-themed event on Monday.

The horrific stabbing incident in Southport, a quiet seaside town north of Liverpool, has shocked the nation. Police have said it was not linked to terrorism and that the suspect was born in the UK.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

