The Director-General of the Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has revealed that the state government is targeting ₦100 billion in the first phase of its drive to support the operations of security agencies through the State Security Trust Fund.

He made this known during the Orientation Panorama Platform public enlightenment programme on Voice of Delta Radio.

Dr Oghenesivbe noted that although Delta State remains safe and secure for investment, tourism, and other socio-economic activities, there is still a need to strengthen peace and security as outlined in the Renewed Hope for MORE agenda of the state government.

Dr Oghenesivbe commended Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, and the management of Tantita Security Services Limited, for donating ₦10 billion to the State Security Trust Fund.

He described the gesture as a clear demonstration of patriotism and a well-thought-out act of corporate social responsibility.

He stated that the ₦10 billion donation would significantly boost the state government’s efforts to enhance peace and security.

He also urged other corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to emulate the generosity of Chief Tompolo and Tantita Security Services, as part of the ongoing public-private partnership to strengthen security operations and achieve the ₦100 billion target.

According to him, since assuming office, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has prioritised safety across the state by providing operational vehicles, logistics, and other support to security agencies.

He added that 0.5 per cent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is allocated monthly to the Security Trust Fund.

Dr Oghenesivbe explained that the law establishing the State Security Trust Fund was enacted in 2013 to create a legal framework for public-private partnership in improving security.

The law enables the Fund to raise and manage resources to support security agencies with equipment, modern technology, strategic training, and infrastructure to combat crime and enhance public safety in Delta State.

Quoting Governor Oborevwori, he said the Fund would prioritise the acquisition of modern surveillance systems, operational vehicles, and communication tools, as well as training and retraining of security personnel and community vigilante groups across the 25 local government areas.

He also commended the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, and his special crack team for their achievements in crime-fighting, including several arrests and recovery of sophisticated arms and ammunition.

He extended similar commendation to heads of other security agencies working tirelessly to maintain peace in the state.

“The Oborevwori administration prioritises peace and security. Therefore, the initial target for the State Security Trust Fund is ₦100 billion. It is achievable, and all hands are on deck to ensure that government objectives are met within a reasonable time,” Oghenesivbe said.

He described Tompolo’s gesture as a remarkable display of corporate philanthropy and a solid example of effective public-private partnership, adding that both government and citizens remain deeply appreciative.

“It is vital for other corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to emulate the uncommon corporate social responsibility demonstrated by Chief Tompolo and Tantita Security Services Limited, because security is everybody’s business. Collectively, we can achieve the ₦100 billion target,” he added.

Dr Oghenesivbe reaffirmed that Governor Oborevwori remains committed to ensuring the security and well-being of Deltans, stressing that “the need to upscale peace and security strategies cannot be overemphasised.”

