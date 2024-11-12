Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale, has warned customs commands nationwide to avoid engaging “camp boys” at border posts.

The Comptroller General handed this Waring to Customs Command Nation wide while on assessment tour of Kebbi State Command early in the week.

Represented by Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Zone B, Kaduna, Sambo Kaliyal Dangaladima during the visit emphasized the risks involved in such practice.

Adewale explained that using camp boys for errands could compromise security at the border posts, as they might act as informants to smugglers and criminals as well.

He added that camp boys are illegal and not recognized by customs across the country; therefore, their activities are inimical to security at the borders and checkpoints.

“Customs officers are hereby warned to desist forthwith from using them as errand boys as they grow to look like customs officers to unsuspecting members of the public.”

Dangaladima assured that the customs service, under Adewale’s leadership, is committed to enhancing the welfare of his officers and men.

He enjoined the command to strengthen NCS partnerships with local stakeholders, traditional leaders, and sister agencies, urging them to align with our communities, listen to their concerns, and address their needs, which according to him is crucial in building trust and fostering a culture of cooperation.

Other activities CG Adewale took part in were the Commission of an E-Library and the Commissioned of a modern handball pitch, among other activities.

While welcoming the Customs boss to Kebbi State, the Controller in charge of Kebbi Command, Iheanacho Ernest Ojike told the visitor that the football pitch was built to keep officers and men of the command fit, “as all work without play makes Jack a dull boy”.

